Francis R. "Charlie" Browne, 77, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Excela Heath Westmoreland, Greensburg. He was born July 5, 1942, in Allentown, a son of the late Russell and Helen (Roseman) Browne. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machinist for Westinghouse Air Brake. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. He was the commander of the American Legion Post 359, of Irwin; an avid hunter and a fisherman. Charlie loved spending time at his camp in Slippery Rock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Victoria Browne. Surviving are his wife, Margaret J. "Peggy" (McKay) Browne; three children, Francis R. "Rusty" Browne Jr. and his wife, Stacey, Michael J. Browne and his wife, Lynn, and Bonnie Anderson; grandchildren, Amber Weaver, Benjamin, Patrick, Michael and Cami Browne; two great-grandchildren, Linzy and Nelson; and two brothers, James and Leonard Browne. Friends will be received 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.