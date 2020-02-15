Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Browne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis R. Browne


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis R. Browne Obituary
Francis R. "Charlie" Browne, 77, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Excela Heath Westmoreland, Greensburg. He was born July 5, 1942, in Allentown, a son of the late Russell and Helen (Roseman) Browne. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machinist for Westinghouse Air Brake. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. He was the commander of the American Legion Post 359, of Irwin; an avid hunter and a fisherman. Charlie loved spending time at his camp in Slippery Rock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Victoria Browne. Surviving are his wife, Margaret J. "Peggy" (McKay) Browne; three children, Francis R. "Rusty" Browne Jr. and his wife, Stacey, Michael J. Browne and his wife, Lynn, and Bonnie Anderson; grandchildren, Amber Weaver, Benjamin, Patrick, Michael and Cami Browne; two great-grandchildren, Linzy and Nelson; and two brothers, James and Leonard Browne. Friends will be received 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -