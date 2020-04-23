|
|
Francis T. "Tom" Keller, 84, of Ardara, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. He was born April 3, 1936, in Trees Mill, Pa. He was a son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Campbell) Keller. Prior to his retirement, Tom was employed as a clerk for the United States Postal Service in Greensburg. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Army. He was a member of the VFW Post 33 of Greensburg and the American Legion Post 0446 of Mt. Pleasant, and he was an avid bowler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Jerry Halstead and Raymond and Robert Keller and a sister, Edith Curry. Surviving are his wife, Mary Jean (Loutsenhizer) Keller; a son, Thomas Leroy Keller and his wife, Rose, of Louisville, Ky.; two granddaughters, Tajia Rae and Paige Keller; and a special cousin, Tawna Loutsenhizer. The Keller family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to special friends Karen and Don Brill for the compassionate care and support they offered to Jean and Tom over the past several months. There will be no viewing. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to OTT FUNERAL HOME, Irwin. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.