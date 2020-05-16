Francis X. Palek
Francis X. Palek, 78, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born June 16, 1941, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Frank Palek Jr. and Grace A. (Rubino) Palek. Francis was a lifelong member of St. Rose Church. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco. He was a graduate of Derry Township High School class of 1959, and he enjoyed monthly luncheons with his classmates. Francis was a veteran of the National Guard and was a member of the F.O. Eagles Aerie No. 3566, Valerico, Fla. For many years, he enjoyed bowling with the Vasco Bowling League. Francis is survived by his wife, Mary Margaret (Hoffman) Palek, of Latrobe; two sons, Francis X. Palek IV and his wife Dana, of Tampa, Fla., and Richard S. Palek and his wife Janet, of Peters Township; and his three grandchildren, Kennedy Ann Palek, Madison Grace Palek and Benjamin Rose. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date for family and friends. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose Church or F.O. Eagles Aerie No. 3566. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2020.
