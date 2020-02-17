Home

Francis X. Yandrick


1922 - 2020
Francis X. Yandrick Obituary
Francis X. Yandrick, 98, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Life's Promise Personal Care Home, Ligonier.??He was born Jan. 30, 1922, in Latrobe, a son of the late John and Barbara Kropec Yandrick.?? Francis graduated from Latrobe Area High School and St. Vincent College (magna cum laude). He served as a sergeant in the Army during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Kennametal for over 35 years. He had served on the Ligonier Borough Council and was past commander of the Byers-Tosh American Legion No. 267. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gwendolyn Crabtree Yandrick in 1991; a brother, Charles Yandrick; and eight sisters, Caroline Horvatich, Catherine Barlock, Mary Stranko, Frances Yandrick, Barbara Janik, Elizabeth Lazor, and Anna loper, and Helen Amond.?He is survived by a son, Donald F. (Tina) Yandrick, of Ligonier; grandson, Nathan (Rebecca) Yandrick; granddaughter, Natalie (Steven) Headley; great-grandchildren, Reagan Peterson, Carter and Silas Yandrick, and John and Nathan Headley; and numerous nieces and nephews.?? Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant. Interment will follow in Donegal Cemetery.? The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Life's Promise Personal Care Home and to Amedisys Hospice for their kind and compassionate care extended to Francis during his final days.? In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Francis' memory to the Ligonier Valley Food Bank.?? To leave a condolence or tribute for Francis or his family, please visit www. jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
