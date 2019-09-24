Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franciska Weilmuenster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franciska I. Weilmuenster


1929 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franciska I. Weilmuenster Obituary
Franciska I. Weilmuenster, 90, of Greensburg, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. She was born Aug. 1, 1929, in Passau, Germany, and was a daughter of the late Aloes and Katherina Grabner Meyerhofer. She was predeceased by her husband, Heinz M. Weilmuenster. Franciska enjoyed skiing, spending time outside on her swing and visiting with family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Michael G. Weilmuenster and wife Rebecca, of Midvale, Utah, and Peter H. Weilmuenster and wife Christine, of Thornton, Colo.; a beloved grandson, Mason L. Weilmuenster; a sister, Anna Neiss and husband Monroe, of Glen Burnie, Md.; two nephews; and a niece.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franciska's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now