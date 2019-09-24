|
Franciska I. Weilmuenster, 90, of Greensburg, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. She was born Aug. 1, 1929, in Passau, Germany, and was a daughter of the late Aloes and Katherina Grabner Meyerhofer. She was predeceased by her husband, Heinz M. Weilmuenster. Franciska enjoyed skiing, spending time outside on her swing and visiting with family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Michael G. Weilmuenster and wife Rebecca, of Midvale, Utah, and Peter H. Weilmuenster and wife Christine, of Thornton, Colo.; a beloved grandson, Mason L. Weilmuenster; a sister, Anna Neiss and husband Monroe, of Glen Burnie, Md.; two nephews; and a niece.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 24, 2019