J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
West Newton, PA
Frank A. Malanowsky


1941 - 2020
Frank A. Malanowsky Obituary
Frank A. Malanowsky, 78, of West Newton, passed unexpectedly at his home Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He was born June 20, 1941, a son of the late Adolph and Jennie Malanowsky. Prior to retirement, he was employed at Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel, Allenport. Frank enjoyed fishing with his brothers on Pymatuning Lake and the Yough River, as well as walking, hunting and other outdoor activities. He was a member of the Slovenian Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Moose Lodge, West Newton Sportsmen, and German Club, all of West Newton; and the Sinnemahoning Sportsmen Club. He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Michelle; and a brother, Donald "Deke" Malanowsky. Surviving are his wife, Annette (Singosky); brother, Ed (Kathye) Malanowsky, of Greensburg; as well as nieces and nephews.
There will be no public viewing. Friends may attend a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Catholic Church, West Newton. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 15, 2020
