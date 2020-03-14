|
|
Frank A. Summa, 83, of Hannastown, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Westmoreland Hospital. He was born June 11, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late Guiseppe and Lucy Summa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Donoughe, and his brother, Anthony Summa. He is survived by his four children, Francine Sudduth, of Greensburg, Joseph Summa, of Latrobe, Janee Summa, of Hannastown, and Mary Lu Summa, of Greensburg; nine grandchildren, Elizabeth Frescura, Frank J. Summa, Nickolas Summa, Julianne Sudduth, Brad Sudduth, Becky Hixenbaugh, Greg Hixenbaugh, Jared Summa and Natalia L. Summa-Scekeres; five great-grandchildren, Cole, Ben, Elyse, Elenora and Karson; and a brother, Charles Summa, of Bumpass, Va. No viewing or service will be held at Frank's wishes. Frank's family has entrusted his care to CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.