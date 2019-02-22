Rev. Frank A. "Buckie" Ziska, 77, of North Versailles, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. He was born Oct. 18, 1941, in Braddock, a son of the late James W. and Genevieve Ella (Fisher) Ziska. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and James Ziska, and a sister, Ester Ziska. Buckie was the owner and operator of Buckies Window Cleaning for 48 years and a former firefighter for Sunset Volunteer Fire Department, where he also served as fire chief and as an EMT. He was ordained in 2014 as a minister through his studies at Word of Life Ministries. He is survived by his wife, Rita (Pipp) Ziska; his sons, Marc (Dawnn) Ziska, of New Stanton, Lance (Emma) Ziska, of Alabama, and Eric (Sharen) Ziska, of North Versailles; his grandchildren, Kayleigh (Jon) Wilson, and Sarah, Hannah, Natalie and Emily Ziska; great-grandchildren, Chase and Jake Wilson; a sister, Katherine Mansfield, of Texas; and nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083, where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday with Pastor Tim Bunney.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary