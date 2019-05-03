Frank Clement Delattre, 73, of Irwin, died unexpectedly after a traumatic brain injury Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Forbes Hospital. He was born June 5, 1945, in Cambria County, son of Alfred and Laura (Pinali) Delattre. Frank graduated from Penn State University in 1967 with his bachelor of science and teaching credential. In 1992, Frank went on to complete additional education at Boyce Community College through a health care professional certificate program as a psychiatric technician. He retired from UPMC in 2010. Frank married Kathleen Perry Wilson June 7, 1969. Surviving in addition to his wife, are his four children and their spouses, Jeremy (son) and Erica, Melissa (daughter) and Matt, Laura (daughter) and Nathanael, Frank (son) and Emily; and six grandchildren, Aleks, Emily, Luke, Liam, Zephyr and Juniper. He was also survived by four siblings and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, in New Life Presbyterian Church with a reception following for all family and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC.

The family requests, those who wish to remember Frank in a special way make gifts in his memory to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, in lieu of flowers.