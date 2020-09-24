1/
Frank Catalano Jr.
1937 - 2020
Frank Catalano Jr., 83, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born Feb. 14, 1937, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Frank Sr. and Rose Barberi Catalano. In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by a brother, Carmen Catalano. He is survived by a brother, Angelo Catalano and wife Virginia, of Jeannette; a sister, Christine Weldel, of Alabama; three sons; and several nieces and nephews. As per Franks wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services were private. JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John V Graziano Funeral Home Inc
228 N 2Nd St
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
