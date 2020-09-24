Frank Catalano Jr., 83, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born Feb. 14, 1937, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Frank Sr. and Rose Barberi Catalano. In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by a brother, Carmen Catalano. He is survived by a brother, Angelo Catalano and wife Virginia, of Jeannette; a sister, Christine Weldel, of Alabama; three sons; and several nieces and nephews. As per Franks wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services were private. JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.



