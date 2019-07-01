|
Frank Duane Dunahay, 90, of Delmont, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home. He was the beloved husband of Kenna P. (Stock) Dunahay for 65 years; loving father of Daniel F. (Pamela) Dunahay, David M. (Maryam) Dunahay, Raymond J. (Melanie) Dunahay, and Audrey G. (Gary) Alcorn; and grandfather of Matthew D. Dunahay. He was preceded in death by parents, Frank E. and Venie Dunahay; one brother; and two sisters. Frank worked in the produce department at A and P grocery store as the produce manager and as a custodian at the University of Pittsburgh. He loved square dancing, playing 500, Klondikes, and growing tomatoes.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Baptist de la Salle Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 1, 2019