|
|
Frank Dodds Herold, 87, of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Margaret Memorial Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Oct. 22, 1932, in Butler and was a son of the late Fred C. Herold Sr. and Martha (Dodds) Herold Stuby. Frank had lived in Lower Burrell since 2000 and prior to that, St. Augustine, Fla., for 17 years. He was an air traffic controller in New Bern, N.C., as well as Latrobe and Wheeling, W.Va., retiring in 1983. Frank was a veteran of the Korean war, serving in the Air Force. He was a member of John Huss Lutheran Church, Arnold, and a life member Lower Burrell VFW. Frank was a 1950 graduate of Freeport High School and earned an associate degree from Oklahoma University, Oklahoma. He enjoyed flying and was an avid pilot. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Evelyn L. (Burkett) Herold; his children, Barbara (Ray) Stiver, of Oviedo, Fla., Steven F. (Catherine) Herold, of New Bern, N.C., and Paul D. Herold, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Joan C. Compton, of Flagler Beach, Fla.; Mary Alice Herold, of Burke, Va.; and Fred (Gail) Herold Jr., of Graniteville, S.C. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Annabelle Fleming and Bertha Rettig. All services and burial for Mr. Herold will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.