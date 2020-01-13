|
|
Frank David Jackson, 90, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in UPMC Mercy. He was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Standard Shaft, a son of the late Frank Anthony and Hattie Kathleen (Brindlinger) Jackson. Prior to retirement, he had been general manager and co-owner of Foothills Litho Co.. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and an Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeannine Lightburn; several brothers and sisters; and his son-in-law, Daniel Behan. Frank is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Joyce (Kistner) Jackson; his son, John Jackson and wife, Lisa, of Pittsburgh; two daughters, Gayle Jackson and husband, James King, of Virginia, and Kristina Behan, of Florida; his son-in-law, Robert Lightburn, of Virginia; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Angela Kornides, of Latrobe, and Louise McGivern and husband, Robert, of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed at 9:30 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Inurnment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020