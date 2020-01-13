Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Frank D. Jackson Obituary
Frank David Jackson, 90, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in UPMC Mercy. He was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Standard Shaft, a son of the late Frank Anthony and Hattie Kathleen (Brindlinger) Jackson. Prior to retirement, he had been general manager and co-owner of Foothills Litho Co.. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and an Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeannine Lightburn; several brothers and sisters; and his son-in-law, Daniel Behan. Frank is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Joyce (Kistner) Jackson; his son, John Jackson and wife, Lisa, of Pittsburgh; two daughters, Gayle Jackson and husband, James King, of Virginia, and Kristina Behan, of Florida; his son-in-law, Robert Lightburn, of Virginia; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Angela Kornides, of Latrobe, and Louise McGivern and husband, Robert, of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed at 9:30 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Inurnment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
