|
|
Frank David Miller, 82, of Greensburg, received the final victory in Christ on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and loving dog, Maggie. He was a devoted Christian and a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Murrysville, for 52 years. He was an elder, usher, Sunday school teacher, a member of the men's Bible study, and a Stephen Ministry leader. He was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Punxsutawney to Frank and Madolyn Miller. He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Priscilla (Meyer), whom he married on June 29, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was also a devoted and encouraging father to his sons, Eric D. Miller, of Greensburg, and Timothy G. Miller (Kelly), of Perrysburg, Ohio. He was a doting and loving grandfather of his beloved Anna Florence Miller and Benjamin Frank Miller. Also surviving are his brother, Terry Miller (Mary Gay), of Poland, Ohio; sister, Edie Johnson (Richard), of Boardman, Ohio; sister, Karen Minehart, of Poland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Irma Berghaus,of Tucker, Ga.; brother-in-law, the Rev. Philip Meyer, of Terre Haute, Ind., and 14 nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces, -nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Madolyn Miller; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Gordon and Florence Meyer; brother-in-law, Donald Berghaus; brother-in-law, William Minehart; and sister-in-law, Gay Meyer. Frank was a 1956 graduate of South High School in Youngstown, Ohio. He attended Youngstown State University and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. He was a member of the Air Force Reserve. He worked as an electrician with Youngstown Sheet and Tube, was a District Representative for Aid Association for Lutherans, and worked with the mentally and physically challenged. He was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing his books with family and friends. He was a history buff and enjoyed model trains and music. He loved to reminisce about his childhood in Punxsutawney and was always a good storyteller. Due to current events and restrictions, a private funeral service for the immediate family will be held at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME in Greensburg, with the Rev. David Weeks officiating. Private burial will be at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, Murrysville, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church-Frank Miller Memorial Fund, 4725 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668-2012. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. And now the prize awaits me - the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give me..." [2 Timothy 4:7-8]. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.