Frank D. Walls, 93, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 5, 1926, in Latrobe, a son of the late Katherine Sanders and stepfather Alfred Sanders. Prior to retirement, Frank had been employed by ABB, formerly known as Railway Industrial, for 35 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greensburg. Frank was a Navy veteran of World War II, and after his discharge from the service, he obtained his pilot's license. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and boating. He was happily married to Margaret L. (Bittner) Walls. They would have celebrated 71 years of marriage in July. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with his great-nephew, Dallas Cogle, officiating. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family wishes to thank Asera Care Hospice and friends and neighbors for their outstanding care and compassion. The family suggests memorial contributions to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601.