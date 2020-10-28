1/
Frank DiBenedict
1929 - 2020
Frank DiBenedict, 91, of Greensburg, died peacefully with his family by his side Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He was born June 1, 1929, in Bovard. He was the son of the late Louis and Sara Raneri DiBenedict. Prior to retirement, he was a union president for many years with Local 22 URW-USW in Jeannette and was part of the strong American labor movement of the sixties and seventies. He was an Army paratrooper, having served with the 11th Airbourne Divison in Japan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Jean; and sisters, June McKee and Frances DiBenedict. He is survived by his niece, Tracy (David) Heider, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; nephew, Mark (Shelli) McKee, of Bridgeport, W.Va.; and great-niece, Jenna McKee. Honoring Frank's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg. All guests are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one's favorite charity. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Cathedral
