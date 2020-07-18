Frank Edward Ekas Jr. "Frankie, Pap" 60, of Saxonburg, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family, his two dogs Holly and Angel, and his cat Rambo. Frank died after a brief but courageous battle with melanoma. He was born at Butler Memorial Hospital on May 1, 1960. Frankie was a loving son, raised by two of the best, Frank Edward Ekas Sr. and the late Frances "Peaches" Jean Ekas. He was their world and they were that to him. Frank graduated from Knoch High School. He continued his education at Butler County Community College and Penn State University. He started working long before he started his education. Frank Ekas Sr. opened Saxon Golf Course the year Frankie was born and at the age of five he was on the course working alongside his father. This would continue for a lifetime. You could find Frankie and his father out on the course on any given day. Frank Ekas Sr. will turn 97 this Saturday. Saxon and the people there were a love to Frankie. The course was a second home to him. He was extremely proud of the family-owned business. Saxon will be celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and Frankie has been a part of it from the very beginning. For extra fun in the winter he drove truck for PRS Transit and plowed snow for the Butler County Airport. Frank had many achievements in life but the one he was most proud of was his family. In March of 1995 he married his love, Shirley Ann Olczak (Schmidt). This man was an amazing father to seven children, Tancie and Fred Plutyk, of Saxonburg, Andy and Dusty Olczak, of Chicora, Nathan and Mary Beth Olczak, of Allison Park, and his baby girl, Krystle Ann Ekas, of Saxonburg. He was also the world's best Pap to six grandchildren, Andrew Olczak, of Coraopolis, Jenna Plutyk, of Charlotte, N.C., Dylan and Leah Plutyk ,of Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Alexander Olczak, of Chicora, and Rae Olczak, of Allison Park. Frank was a family man. His favorite sport, family baseball. His favorite dinner, the ones spent with his Dad and his family. His favorite breakfast, Kellys Restaurant. His favorite vacation spot, Disney with his big clan. His grandchildren would tell you their Pap has more photos with Disney characters than they do. His favorite singer-songwriter, his daughter Krystle. He loved family celebrations and most were held at his home. He would tell you his family would celebrate if someone took a poop. He would do just about anything to put a smile on our faces. Once his children complained the line to leave any 4th of July fireworks show was too long. The very next year, he took on this challenge and gave us our very own display of fireworks. It was held at Saxon. Over the years this event has turned into a display of appreciation for the community. Frank welcomed all and this year despite his illness, he continued the tradition and with the help of his nephew Clint Cehily, whom he shared a very special bond, he was able to set off a grand display watched by many. Frank was a member of St. Lukes Church in Saxonburg. He was active in the community and would help anyone in need. He belonged to the Masons, the Saxonburg Shrine and the Civil Air Patrol. Frank took flying lessons and became a private pilot. Flying was a passion. He even had his own plane and a hangar at the golf course. He shared this passion with his grandsons. They made a yearly visit to Oshkosh fly in. This was Paps most favorite event of the year and it quickly became one for the boys. Frank also enjoyed boating, water skiing, snow skiing, NASCAR racing, and operating large construction equipment. A life is a collection of stories and this man had many. He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. If you knew Frankie (Pap), then you have a story to tell. Frank is survived by his father, Frank Edward Ekas Sr.; his wife, Shirley Ann Ekas; his seven children; his six grandchildren; and by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom loved and cared for Frankie deeply. Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Frances "Peaches" Jean Ekas; his paternal grandparents, Alfred and Florence Ekas; his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Browning; and his beloved dogs, Suzie and Samantha. An outdoor gathering for friends and family will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the green space immediately behind the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC. in Saxonburg, with all social distancing protocols being observed. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center Melanoma Research Program; Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
.