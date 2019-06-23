Home

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Service
To be announced at a later date
Seven Dolors Cemetery
Frank E. Koontz Obituary
Frank E. Koontz, 82, of Ruffsdale, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Transitions Health Care, Irwin. Frank was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Frank and Lena Brenning Koontz. Frank was a 1954 graduate of South Huntingdon High School and served with the Army during the Vietnam War. He was well known for his beautiful Christmas displays during the holidays. Surviving are his children, Frank Koontz (Cathy), of Export, and Victoria Kern (Charles), of Belle Vernon; grandchildren, Robert M. and Chelsea L. Kern; great-grandchildren, Aiden Kern and Elizabeth Litterini; sisters, Marie Koontz, of Greensburg, and Dorothy Coberly and Sarah Whipkey both of Ohio; brother, Roy Koontz, of Somerset; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Bulna (Bernard), and Kathleen Vaglia. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Johanna Hegedus Koontz; and a brother, Robert Koontz.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held Tuesday at a time to be announced. Interment, with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant, will be held in Seven Dolors Cemetery, Yukon.
Please visit Frank's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 23 to June 24, 2019
