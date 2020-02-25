Home

Frank E. Looper


1954 - 2020
Frank E. Looper Obituary
Frank E. Looper, 65, of Ross Township, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to the love of his life, Patricia Looper; father of Shannon (Brian) Dixon, Lisa (Daniel) Friday and Frank M. (Shannon) Looper; brother of Sharon (Art) Rectenwald, Denise Looper, Robert (Maria) Looper and the late Linda Monica; and grandfather of Keely, Meegan and Franklin Looper and Nicholas and Nathan Friday. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Francis D. and Virginia Looper. Frank's greatest love in his life was for his wife, his children and especially his grandchildren. The Looper family would like to thank Cole, Faith and Nicole for providing such wonderful care during his time at Passavant Hospital ISCU. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 311 Siebert Road. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
