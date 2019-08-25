|
Frank Elsavan Thomas, 89, of Washington, Pa., died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Frank was born March 23, 1930, in Pittsburgh, son of William Burney Thomas and Melinda Moore Thomas. He was raised in Ben Avon Heights, and graduated from Avonworth High School and Allegheny College. In 1965, Frank married his wife, Diane, in Pittsburgh. Their daughter, Charlotte, was born in 1971 and the family moved to Minneapolis, returning to the Pittsburgh area. In his later years, Frank lived in Ligonier and became a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brother, W.B. Thomas Jr.; and sister, Charlotte Thomas Hamilton. He is survived by Diane, Charlotte, and grandsons, Ryan and John; his brother, John Thomas, of Texas; sister, Melinda Miller, of Ligonier; and many nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
