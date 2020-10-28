1/
Frank Elliott
1956 - 2020
Frank Elliott, 63, of Ligonier, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital. He was born Dec. 31, 1956, in Latrobe, to the late Renwick and Dorothy Elliott. He was an inventory manager at Specialty Tire of America and a member of Derry Rod and Gun Club. He is survived by his son, Tyler Elliott and his wife, Emily; his girlfriend, Kathy Magistri; his stepmother, Helene Elliott; five siblings, Mark Elliott and his wife, Jill, Pat Riggle, Rick Elliott and his wife, Millie, Sue Baum and her husband, Tony, and Brian Elliott and his wife, Soni; four nieces, Andrea Baum, Tracey Brunnell, Taryn Elliott and Iyla Elliott, and two nephews, Nick Baum and Anthony Baum. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. Funeral service and burial are private. The family requests those wishing to make memorial donations direct them to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. or Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
