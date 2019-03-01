Frank F. Radish, 91, of Harwick, passed away Thursday, Feb 28, 2019, in Harmar Village. He was born May 11, 1927, in Harwick, to parents, the late Frank and Mary Michinkar Radish. Frank was a Navy veteran of World War II, where he served as a plane captain on an aircraft carrier. Frank was married to his loving wife, Virginia, for 68 years. They lived with their four children in a house that he built himself in Harwick. Frank enjoyed wood and metal working, camping, fishing and especially spending time with his family. Frank worked for Concast Metal Products (formerly Roessing Bronze), of Mars, for more than 40 years, only fully retiring in 2016 when his health began to limit him. Surviving him are children, Marian (Bruce) Phillips, Diane M. (late Mark) Cutrara and Frank (Nicole) Radish; grandchildren, Julie (Ryan) Perrotte, Jenna Cutrara, Benjamin Phillips and Alex (Kara) Cutrara; great-grandchildren, Evan, Jayden and Anthony; and sister, Pauline. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Carol Panza; son-in-law, Mark Cutrara; and siblings, Stella, Dorothy, Bill, Mary and Stephanie.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Services for Mr. Radish will commence at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial will be private for immediate family.

