|
|
Frank F. Zook, 97, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the Loyalhanna Senior Suites and Personal Care. He was born Jan. 8, 1922, in Latrobe, a son of the late Frederick and Ruth (Nicholson) Zook. Prior to retirement, Frank was employed by the Latrobe Steel Company for 47 years. He was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, in Latrobe, where he sang in the choir and served on the consistory. He also sang with the Greater Latrobe Community Chorus. Frank enjoyed taking his family to the beach, his bowl of ice cream every evening and took pride in remembering all of his grandchildren's birthdays, including the year. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dolores A. (Domasky) Zook, in 2005; and six siblings, Marjorie Reed, Aileen Hansen, Allen Zook, R. Lucille Demmitt, William Zook and Jean Burlingame. He is survived by four children, Elaine Myers (James), of Latrobe, Sharon Ansel, of Latrobe, Edward Zook (Peggy), of Cumberland, Md., and Susan Renz, of Latrobe; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome to a memorial service for Frank at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in the Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Seigfried, officiating. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., in Latrobe is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019