Home

POWERED BY

Services
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME
580 Circle Drive
Rostraver Township, PA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME
580 Circle Drive
Rostraver Township, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME
580 Circle Drive
Rostraver Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Flower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Flower


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Flower Obituary
Frank Flower, 93, of Smithton, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. Born in Donora on April 23, 1926, he was a son of the late William J. and Sarah (Mellor) Flower. Frank was a veteran of World War II, a member of the American Legion, a Mason, and was a founding member of the Mon Valley Antique Car Club and lifelong member of the Western Antique Car Club. He was a member of Barren Run United Methodist Church. He started his business as a body shop in Donora, then bought a farm in Smithton on which he built Flower's Auto Wreckers. The business was passed on to his four sons, and now the third generation of family is very involved in the business. Frank was a very active man before his illness and loved to ride his bicycle, walk and play horseshoes. He is survived by his sons, Frank L. "Hank" (Denise) Flower, Fred (Amy) Flower, Harry (Caroline) Flower and Gary (Loretta) Flower; 11 grandchildren, Dr. Nicholas (Tiffany) Flower, Emily (Jason) Fartini, Tracy (Todd) Odelli, Bobbi Jean Flower (JC Rogers), Jason Winters, William (Vanessa) Flower, Kathryn (Derek) Auen, Rachel (Slim) Hoffman, Gregory (Jill) Flower, Sadie Flower and Sandi Flower; 19 great-grandchildren, Madeline Flower, Andrew Flower, Abigail Flower, Colton Fartini, Aiden Fartini, Kaylyn Odelli, Taylor Odelli, Kylie Odelli, Kiersten Odelli, Amyla Porter, Cameron Rogers, Brooklyn Rogers, Clara Flower, Tessa Flower, Hunter Auen, Hallie Auen, Jase Auen, Addison Hoffman and Caden Hoffman; and sister, Dorothy Japak. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn (Baker) Flower; and brothers and sisters, William Virtue, Martha, Fred, Thomas, Florence, Charles, Nellie Jean and Harry. The family would like to thank Frank's "Care Angels" who took such wonderful care of him through the years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. John Logan officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Barren Run United Methodist Church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now