Frank Flower, 93, of Smithton, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. Born in Donora on April 23, 1926, he was a son of the late William J. and Sarah (Mellor) Flower. Frank was a veteran of World War II, a member of the American Legion, a Mason, and was a founding member of the Mon Valley Antique Car Club and lifelong member of the Western Antique Car Club. He was a member of Barren Run United Methodist Church. He started his business as a body shop in Donora, then bought a farm in Smithton on which he built Flower's Auto Wreckers. The business was passed on to his four sons, and now the third generation of family is very involved in the business. Frank was a very active man before his illness and loved to ride his bicycle, walk and play horseshoes. He is survived by his sons, Frank L. "Hank" (Denise) Flower, Fred (Amy) Flower, Harry (Caroline) Flower and Gary (Loretta) Flower; 11 grandchildren, Dr. Nicholas (Tiffany) Flower, Emily (Jason) Fartini, Tracy (Todd) Odelli, Bobbi Jean Flower (JC Rogers), Jason Winters, William (Vanessa) Flower, Kathryn (Derek) Auen, Rachel (Slim) Hoffman, Gregory (Jill) Flower, Sadie Flower and Sandi Flower; 19 great-grandchildren, Madeline Flower, Andrew Flower, Abigail Flower, Colton Fartini, Aiden Fartini, Kaylyn Odelli, Taylor Odelli, Kylie Odelli, Kiersten Odelli, Amyla Porter, Cameron Rogers, Brooklyn Rogers, Clara Flower, Tessa Flower, Hunter Auen, Hallie Auen, Jase Auen, Addison Hoffman and Caden Hoffman; and sister, Dorothy Japak. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn (Baker) Flower; and brothers and sisters, William Virtue, Martha, Fred, Thomas, Florence, Charles, Nellie Jean and Harry. The family would like to thank Frank's "Care Angels" who took such wonderful care of him through the years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. John Logan officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Barren Run United Methodist Church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019