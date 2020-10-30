Frank Guy Lombardo, 92, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He was born July 8, 1928, in Monessen, and was the son of the late Frank and Ann Nestor Lombardo, and the husband of the late Nancy B. Bernick Lombardo. Frank was a retired system technician for Bell Telephone Co. He and his wife loved technology and to travel. He taught CPR at the Westmoreland Community College, he was an avid skier and was very active in the Seven Springs Ski Club, and also served with the Seven Springs Ski Patrol, where he conducted trainings and CPR classes, and he was a member of the National Ski Patrol. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Carol Bernick, of Pittsburgh; nephew, Michael Bernick, of Pittsburgh; sons, Frank and Kevin Lombardo, both from the Pittsburgh area; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. Prayers were held at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Entombment followed.