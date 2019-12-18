Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:15 AM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Roman Catholic Church
4969 Route 982
Latrobe, PA
View Map
Frank G. Novak Obituary
Frank G. "Bunsie" Novak, 96, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites. He was born Feb. 17, 1923, in Mutual, Pa., and was a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Novitsky) Novak. He played football at Greensburg High School, where he was an All-County center, and earned a scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh. After his freshman year, he volunteered to join the Air Force during World War II. He was a B-24 pilot and eventually retired as a major with 20 years in the Air Force Reserve. He married Estelle Nifong on Sept. 8, 1951, and they spent the next 60 years lovingly together until her passing in 2011. He worked as a coalminer in Fairmont, W.Va., prior to returning to school at Duquesne University where he obtained his bachelor's and eventually master's degrees in education. For 32 years, he worked as a teacher at Hempfield High School, where he taught social studies and developed and supervised the work-study program. He also served as a member of the Greater Latrobe School Board, and later, as a Unity Township auditor. He lived his life to the fullest and especially loved spending time with his family at his childhood home in Mutual. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Ann Novak; sisters, Anna Gera, Marie Van Pelt, Agnes Rusinko and Victoria Trumbore; and brothers, Andrew and Joseph Denis, and Joseph "Cop" and Bernard "Bert" Novak. He is survived by his sister, Rose Black; children, Frank (Pam) Novak Jr., of Latrobe, Nancy Novak, of Greensburg, and Steven (Dawn) Novak, of Rochester, N.Y.; as well as grandchildren, Teresa (John) Mongelluzzo, of Greensburg, Cameron (Rachel) Novak, of Fredericksburg, Va., Michael (fiancee Jessica) Novak, of Pittsburgh, and Danielle and Stephanie Novak; and great-grandchildren Talia, Marco and Chiara Mongelluzzo. The Novak family would also like to extend a special thanks to his neighbor and caring friend Jim Grossman as well as Bridges Hospice and the employees at Loyalhanna Senior Suites for their compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Military honors accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Rose Roman Catholic Church, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe. Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridges Hospice, 515 Pleasant Valley Road, Trafford, PA 15085, www.bridgeshealth.org, or a . To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
