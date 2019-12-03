|
|
Frank J. Faulk, 87, of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 24, 1932, in Dunningtown, Pa., to the late Francis and Sophia (Marhefka) Faulk. Prior to his retirement, Frank was a machinist at Elliott Co. for 42 years. He was a lifelong member of Ascension Church in Jeannette. He was a very devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His family will remember him as the sweetest man in the world and will love and cherish him forever. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Julia Martz and Anna DeMarchis. He is survived by his wife of over 68 years, Frances (Jupena) Faulk; his children, Karen Morris and husband, Jody, Barbara Schiff, Lori Cam and husband, Kenny, and Frank Faulk and wife, Lisa; his grandchildren, Jody Morris and wife, Bernadette, Jared Morris and wife, Holly, Julie Flannery and husband, Michael, Adrienne Jarvie and husband, DJ, Michael and Sarah Schiff, and Anthony and Jordan Faulk; his great-grandchildren, Robbie, Alex, and Ally Morris, and Caden Ontko; and several nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank Dr. Ragoor Reddy for the exceptional compassionate care he has shown Frank over the past 25 years. They are eternally grateful for the extra time Dr. Reddy gave them with him.
Honoring Frank's wishes, services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2019