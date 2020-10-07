Frank J. Lesnicky Sr., 83, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Greensburg. He was born Sept. 21, 1937, in Herminie, a son of the late Adam and Laura Rose (Calloway) Lesnicky. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a production worker for Shuster Building Components, of North Huntingdon; Frank was at a time also employed by U.S. Steel Duquesne Works. He was a member of St. Agnes Church, in North Huntingdon. He was a veteran of the Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Judy, Mary Lou and Karen. Surviving are his wife of nearly 57 years, Ethel (Honick) Lesnicky; three sons, Frank J. Lesnicky Jr., of North Huntingdon, Louis Lesnicky and his wife, Erin, of North Carolina, and Adam Lesnicky and his wife, Amy, of North Huntingdon; five grandchildren, Kelsey, Laurin, Noah, Dylan and Aj Lesnicky; one great-grandson, Lucas; and two sisters, Marlene Shott and Rose Zuban, both of West Newton. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Agnes Church. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. The Lespicky family wishes to thank Walnut Ridge, Greensburg and Gallagher Hospice for the compassion and care they extended to Frank during his stay there. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 359, 359 Walnut St., Irwin, PA 15642. In accordance with the CDC, masks must be worn. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
