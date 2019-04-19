Home

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Frank J. Pizzuto, 95, of Churchill, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Carmella Pizzuto; father of Joseph (Janet) Pizzuto and Marlene (the late Ronald) Wojtowicz; grandfather of Jennifer Pizzuto, Jonathan (Trisha) Pizzuto, Brian Wojtowicz and Michael Wojtowicz; and great-grandfather of Alexis and Haley Pizzuto. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Giuseppe and Antoinette Pizzuto; and siblings, Mary Ross, Alice Pizzuto, Jenny Moran, Helen Holcomb and Daniel Pizzuto. Frank was a World War II Navy veteran and was aboard the U.S.S. Missouri. He was an usher at St. John Fisher Church and devoted a lot of his time there. He retired from U.S. Steel Homestead in 1985. Frank was a devoted family man.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Fisher Church, 33 Lewin Lane, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in North Versailles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 19, 2019
