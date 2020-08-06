1/1
Frank J. Pozorski
1932 - 2020
Frank J. Pozorski, 88, of Fawn Township, Natrona Heights, husband of Doris (Vunora) Pozorski, passed away at home Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, after a six-year illness. He was born Jan. 23, 1932, in Tarentum and lived in the area all of his life. He was a graduate of Tarentum High School in 1950 and Penn State New Kensington (eight years night school) in chemistry and metallurgy. He was a chemist for Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Brackenridge, for 40 years. He was the son of the late Frank Pozorski and the late Anna Mae Pushrus Pozorski. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and served as trustee and a member of the Tarentum High School band and Red Knights Drum and Bugle Corps. He played drums for area bands. He is survived by wife, Doris (Vunora) Pozorski, of Fawn Township; daughter, Nancy Brown (Michael), of Natrona Heights; two sons, Frank Pozorski, of Natrona Heights, and Michael Pozorski, of McCandless; granddaughter, Kylie Pavlik (Matthew), of West Deer; great-grandson, Kadyn Ray, of West Deer; and brother, Paul Pozorski (Donna), of Lebanon, Pa. He was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Anna Mae Pushrus Pozorski. As per Frank's request, there will be no public visitation. Family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in the Mt. Airy Cemetery Chapel for a service of memorial, with the Rev. Robert Walker. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Harrison Township. Arrangements are under the direction of KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights. Condolences maybe made at www.krynickifh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 AM
Mt. Airy Cemetery Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Krynicki Funeral Home
1007 Freeport Rd
Natrona Hts, PA 15065
7242248778
