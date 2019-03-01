Frank J. Rossi, 83, of South Greensburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in his home. He was born March 13, 1935, in Greensburg, a son of the late Rocco D. and Caroline (Palmaverde) Rossi. He was a graduate of Greensburg High School and went on to become a draftsman. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and was a life member of the Roosevelt Club, Hempfield Township. Frank was a ballroom dancing instructor for the Arthur Murray dance studio. He enjoyed dancing three nights a week, until recently, and was an avid bowler for most of his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Lois Jane (Emerich) Rossi and Josephine (Fiorina) Rossi. He is survived by his children, Frank J. Rossi and wife, Barbara, of Irwin, Rocco A. Rossi Sr., of New Stanton, Victor A. Rossi Sr., of Beaver County, Nicholas F. Rossi and wife, Tiffany, of Mt. Pleasant, and Dianna M. Rossi Barnes, of New Stanton; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his brother, Victor A. Rossi and wife, Bonnie, of California State; his sister, Marietta Rossi Spotts and husband, Jack, of Simi Valley, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 140 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, with the Rev. Brian B. Chaffee officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

