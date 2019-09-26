Home

P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
Frank J. Vargo


1928 - 2019
Frank J. Vargo Obituary
Frank J. Vargo, 90, of Latrobe, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at home, surrounded by his daughters. He was born Oct. 20, 1928, in Homer City to John Stanley Vargo and Anastasia Jaskulski Vargo. Frank retired from WyoTech, where he was an instructor. Prior to working at WyoTech, he was the service manager at Grabiak Chevrolet for more than 30 years. Frank was a member of St. James Catholic Church of New Alexandria. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Frank was predeceased along with his parents by his wife, Betty Hornock Vargo; and siblings, John, Joe, Walter, Stella, Frances, Ann, Jean, Helen and Mary. He is survived by his daughters, Joanne Kachonik and husband Andrew, of Blairsville, and Bernie Corl and husband Rick, of New Alexandria; grandchildren, Matthew Kachonik and wife Lauren, of Mt. Joy, Kaitlyn Smoker and husband Jordy, of Elizabethtown, Laura Hattrup and husband Roger, of New Alexandria, Kristine Corl and friend Charlie Pfiefer, of Greensburg, and Steven Corl and wife Lauren, of Mars; great-grandchildren, William Kachonik, Owen Kachonik, Thea Smoker and Finian Hattrup; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, newhousefuneralhome.com. Services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick officiating. Additional viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, followed by departure to Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pleasure Acres Equine and Feline Rescue Center, 149 Hornock Drive, New Alexandria.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
