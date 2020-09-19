1/1
Frank J. Visocky
1917 - 2020
Frank J. Visocky died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his Redstone Highlands residence in North Huntingdon. Frank was born Nov. 27, 1917, in Connellsville, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, Anastasia (Skero) Visocky; son-in-law, Daniel Kovac; father and mother, Michael and Anna Visocky, as well as all of his brothers and sisters. Frank is survived by his son, Edward Visocky (Denise), of Valley Center, Calif.; daughters, Janet Kovac, of Greensburg, and Catherine (Robert) Tokar, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; grandchildren, Jena (Andy) Whipkey, of Cranberry, Danielle (Scott) Lang, of Irwin, Jacob (Nicole) Kovac, of Acme, and Corey Tokar, of Orlando, Fla.; as well as five great-grandchildren, Hannah, Mason, Xavier, Aaron and Luke. He was a World War II veteran, sergeant in Army Air Force, long standing member of the Mt. Pleasant American Legion and a retiree of Westinghouse Corporation. Frank was a member of St. Agnes Parish, North Huntingdon, and formerly a member of the Visitation Church and men's rosary society, Mt. Pleasant. He was a devout Catholic and hardworking family man who loved to tinker around the house. His family and faith were very important to Frank and he was always there to help anyone in need. He will be dearly missed by all. Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in the Visitation Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 740 Walnut St., Mt. Pleasant, followed by an intermittent burial service at the Visitation Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to Tunnel to Towers or Redstone At Home Hospice.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 19, 2020.
