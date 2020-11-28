1/1
Frank L. Hilty
1935 - 2020
Frank L. Hilty, 85, of Latrobe, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. Born Sept. 19, 1935, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late John Hilty Sr. and Minnie (Kemerer) Hilty. Frank was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe, and prior to his retirement, had been employed at Torrance State Hospital. A veteran of the Army Reserve, he was a member of the Retired Enlisted Association, the VFW Post No. 3414 and the American Legion Post No. 982. He was also a member of the F.O. Eagles No. 01188. Frank enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His giving personality led him to love to be involved and help people, and for several years he enjoyed volunteering for the Greater Latrobe School District. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer, James and Charles "Pete" Hilty; and three sisters, Sarah Kaszycki, Anna Long and Myrtle Shaw. Frank is survived by his wife, Lynda N. (Woods) Hilty; one daughter, Dawn Marie Lindquist and her husband, Daniel; two sons, Christopher Dominic Hilty and his wife, Billi Jo, and William Matthew Hilty; two brothers, John Hilty Jr. and Harry Hilty; two sisters, Nancy Jobe and Gertrude Kemerer; he is also survived by eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitations. Frank's funeral liturgy will be private for his family, but streamed via Facebook Live on the LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME page at 11 a.m. Monday. Private interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
