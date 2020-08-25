Frank L. "Boomer" Jack, 81, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 10, 1939, son of Lahmer and Dorothy Jack. He was a graduate of Springdale High School and attended Grove City College. He resided in Cheswick, and was a member of Springdale United Presbyterian church, where he served as a deacon and elder. Frank worked as a technical specialist at Gulf Research in Harmarville and later at Hercules Chemical in West Elizabeth. He also worked part time driving school bus driver and collected water samples for Allegheny County and Microbac Laboratories. Upon retiring and moving to Myrtle Beach, he enjoyed driving bus for Charter Coach and dump trucks for Ricky's Trucking. Boomer was known for his sweet, kind spirit, integrity, humility, work ethic and love of family. He had a beautiful smile and sense of humor, which brought much joy and happiness to those who were blessed to know him. Mr. Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Watts Jack; children Marcy Jack and Michael (Sharon) Jack; sister, Judy (William) Risko; grandchildren, Renauta (Scott) McAleese, and Verena, Micaela and Mikey Jack; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Maher McAleese. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Lynn Hawn. Services were private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store