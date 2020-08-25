1/1
Frank L. Jack
1939 - 2020
Frank L. "Boomer" Jack, 81, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 10, 1939, son of Lahmer and Dorothy Jack. He was a graduate of Springdale High School and attended Grove City College. He resided in Cheswick, and was a member of Springdale United Presbyterian church, where he served as a deacon and elder. Frank worked as a technical specialist at Gulf Research in Harmarville and later at Hercules Chemical in West Elizabeth. He also worked part time driving school bus driver and collected water samples for Allegheny County and Microbac Laboratories. Upon retiring and moving to Myrtle Beach, he enjoyed driving bus for Charter Coach and dump trucks for Ricky's Trucking. Boomer was known for his sweet, kind spirit, integrity, humility, work ethic and love of family. He had a beautiful smile and sense of humor, which brought much joy and happiness to those who were blessed to know him. Mr. Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Watts Jack; children Marcy Jack and Michael (Sharon) Jack; sister, Judy (William) Risko; grandchildren, Renauta (Scott) McAleese, and Verena, Micaela and Mikey Jack; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Maher McAleese. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Lynn Hawn. Services were private.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 25, 2020
Nancy, Marcy, & Mike,

You and your family have our sincere sympathy on the passing of Boomer. He certainly was a wonderful, gentle man who always had a smile on his face. May memories sustain you in the days ahead.
Fondly,
Tony & Tina Williams
Tina DiGuglielmo
Friend
