Frank L. Muzika Jr., 67, of Murrysville, passed unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He was born Feb. 9, 1952, in Uniontown. He was the beloved husband of Trish Muzika; proud father of Rachel Muzika, Jennifer (Chase) Kontor and Alex Muzika; devoted pappy to Maria and Amelia; adored son of Anna Rose (Nepa) Muzika; loving brother of Ted (Karen) Muzika, George (Cathie) Muzika, Ed (Kim) Muzika, Rose-Marie Muzika, John Muzika, Bill (Shannon) Muzika, Regina (Jim) Carmine and Cristina Muzika; uncle admired by many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Frank L. Muzika Sr., sister, Mary Ann Muzika Hueffed and mother-in-law, Gail. Frank maintained close friendships with people from every era of his life: his childhood in Lemont Furnace, his youth at St. Vincent College, and his adult life as an involved community member and business owner in Murrysville and Westmoreland County. Frank had contributed to the Murrysville Planning Commission and Friends of Rural Murrysville. He was a proud member of the Italian-American Club of Export and a part-owner of Root 22 Hydroponics. Frank was extraordinarily generous with his time, resources and wisdom, and created a joy-filled life on his own terms. His favorite activities included having daily FaceTime dates with his grandbabies in South Carolina, golfing whenever possible and using his incredible intellect and imagination to live his life to the fullest. In lieu of donations, Frank's family asks that trees, plants and flowers be planted in his honor. For those not possessing Frank's green thumb, the family asks that people simply be kind to one another and enjoy the brief time that we have together on this planet.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a future date.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 12, 2020