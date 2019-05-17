Home

John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Frank Lovre


Frank Lovre Obituary
Frank Lovre, 94, of Trafford, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in his home. Frank was born Nov. 12, 1924, in Trafford, the son of the late Pete and Mary (Benich) Lovre. Frank retired from Westinghouse Bettis Plant, and he was a member of St. Regis Church and CFU Lodge No. 541 in Trafford. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his siblings, Marie Malovitz, Elmer Lovre and Lillian Grgich. He is survived by his brother, John (Evelyn) Lovre, of Harrison City; and several nieces and nephews.
At Frank's request, there will be no visitation, and burial will be private in New St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2019
