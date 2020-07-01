Frank M. Calabrese Jr., 80, of Ligonier, died Monday, June 29, 2020, in Greensburg Care Center. He was born March 14, 1940, in Carbon, a son of the late Frank A. Sr. and Mildred P. (Baltich) Calabrese. Prior to retirement, he had been a corrections officer for the Pennsylvania State Prisons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John M. Calabrese; his brother, James P. Calabrese; and his sister, Pearl B. Noel. He is survived by his wife, Constance "Connie" (Stape) Calabrese; his son, James G. Calabrese and fiancee, Stacey, of Latrobe; his daughter, Jennifer M. Calabrese, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, James M. Calabrese (girlfriend Sammy), Adam D. Calabrese, and Alyssa M. Calabrese; two great-grandchildren, Paxton and Kenny Calabrese; and his granddog, Shandi. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 1, 2020.