Frank M. Calabrese Jr., 80, of Ligonier, died Monday, June 29, 2020, in Greensburg Care Center. He was born March 14, 1940, in Carbon, a son of the late Frank A. Sr. and Mildred P. (Baltich) Calabrese. Prior to retirement, he had been a corrections officer for the Pennsylvania State Prisons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John M. Calabrese; his brother, James P. Calabrese; and his sister, Pearl B. Noel. He is survived by his wife, Constance "Connie" (Stape) Calabrese; his son, James G. Calabrese and fiancee, Stacey, of Latrobe; his daughter, Jennifer M. Calabrese, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, James M. Calabrese (girlfriend Sammy), Adam D. Calabrese, and Alyssa M. Calabrese; two great-grandchildren, Paxton and Kenny Calabrese; and his granddog, Shandi. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines. www.bachafh.com