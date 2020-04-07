|
|
Frank M. "Farmer" Duriancik Jr., 79, of Washington Township, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at AHN-Allegheny General Hospital Inpatient Hospice, Pittsburgh. Born May 5, 1940, in New Kensington, he was a son of the late Frank M. and Mary (Horvat) Duriancik Sr. Frank was a lifelong resident of Washington Township and was a 1959 graduate of Vandergrift High School. He proudly served our country with the Air Force. Frank worked in the roll shop for Wean United until 1981, as a deputy sheriff for the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office until 2001 and at PNC Park for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 24 hour security until 2011. Frank was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Apollo, the Slovak Club in East Vandergrift, the American Legion Post 113 in Vandergrift, the VFW Post 566 in Vandergrift, the Lithuanian Club of East Vandergrift, the Knights of Columbus, the United Steel Workers of Vandergrift Local 1388 where he served as a financial secretary, and the Deputy Sheriff's Association of PA. He enjoyed bowling, running, playing cards and sports of all kinds, especially high school football. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Nalepka and Mary Ann Duriancik; his brother, Henry Duriancik; and numerous aunts and uncles. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce M. (Hrivnak) Duriancik; son, Frank M. (Lisa) Duriancik III, of Manassas, Va., and Mark P. (Kelli) Duriancik, of North Apollo; grandsons, Zachary, Owen and Jake Duriancik; granddaughter, Sydney Duriancik; sister, Dolores "Dee" Reilly, of Oklahoma Borough; brother, Paul (Suzanne) Duriancik, of Vandergrift; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. Private interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, will take place at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass at St. James Catholic Church in Apollo will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made in Frank's memory to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation,4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.