Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Hohman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank P. Hohman


1939 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank P. Hohman Obituary
Frank P. Hohman, 79, of Weltytown, was known to his family as "Pappy Farmer" and known to friends as "Farmer Frank." Frank passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019. Born July 3, 1939, he was son of the late Fred and Anna Havrnik Hohman. He was part owner to the WHM Co. Inc., Jeannette, and his true passion was his farming and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson Jason Hohman (2017); brothers Dan, Fred and Charles Hohman; and sisters Blanche Thomas and Kitty Kaylor. Frank was the loving husband to his wife, Pat. He is survived by his children, Connie (Dwight) Dunn, of Loganville, Ga., Frank Jr. (Lori), of North Huntington, Matt (Arlene), of Norvelt, Denny (Penny), of Brookville, Deanna (Buddy) Thomas, of Latrobe, and Jennifer (Tony) Shawley, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Hannah (Joe) Weiser, Seth (Loren) Dunn, Nate (Megan) Dunn, Rachel Dunn, Amanda (Brenden) Semiclos, Melani (Dave) Cole, Carl Thompson (Cassie Hall), Steven Thompson, Alex Hohman, Rachel (James) Jewel, Steven Thomas and Ryan Shawley; great-grandchildren, Isiah, Brooklynn, Brayden, Aleeah, Cami and Callie; and siblings, Clara Clark, Mary Stickle, Myrtle Smartnick, Margaret Swartz and Robert Hohman.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with his son-in-law, the Rev. Dwight Dunn, and grandson, the Rev. Seth Dunn, officiating. Frank will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Kecksburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Arnold Palmer Cancer Center, 200 Village Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now