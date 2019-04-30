Frank P. Hohman, 79, of Weltytown, was known to his family as "Pappy Farmer" and known to friends as "Farmer Frank." Frank passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019. Born July 3, 1939, he was son of the late Fred and Anna Havrnik Hohman. He was part owner to the WHM Co. Inc., Jeannette, and his true passion was his farming and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson Jason Hohman (2017); brothers Dan, Fred and Charles Hohman; and sisters Blanche Thomas and Kitty Kaylor. Frank was the loving husband to his wife, Pat. He is survived by his children, Connie (Dwight) Dunn, of Loganville, Ga., Frank Jr. (Lori), of North Huntington, Matt (Arlene), of Norvelt, Denny (Penny), of Brookville, Deanna (Buddy) Thomas, of Latrobe, and Jennifer (Tony) Shawley, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Hannah (Joe) Weiser, Seth (Loren) Dunn, Nate (Megan) Dunn, Rachel Dunn, Amanda (Brenden) Semiclos, Melani (Dave) Cole, Carl Thompson (Cassie Hall), Steven Thompson, Alex Hohman, Rachel (James) Jewel, Steven Thomas and Ryan Shawley; great-grandchildren, Isiah, Brooklynn, Brayden, Aleeah, Cami and Callie; and siblings, Clara Clark, Mary Stickle, Myrtle Smartnick, Margaret Swartz and Robert Hohman.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with his son-in-law, the Rev. Dwight Dunn, and grandson, the Rev. Seth Dunn, officiating. Frank will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Kecksburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Arnold Palmer Cancer Center, 200 Village Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019