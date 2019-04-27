Home

McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Frank R. Baker Jr.


Frank R. Baker Jr. Obituary
Frank R. "Dickie" Baker Jr., 53, of Latrobe, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Dec. 15, 1965, in Ligionier, a son of Alice Bjorkland Baker, of Latrobe, and the late Frank R. Baker. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald L. Baker. Along with his mother, he is survived by his children, Rachel Baker (Robby Piper), of Greensburg, Meredith Baker (Randy), of Cranberry, Frank R. Baker III and Thomas Baker (Quiana), of Greensburg; two brothers, Charles L. "Butch" Baker (Klara) and John P. Baker (Nicole), all of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Ilana and Ariella; a special aunt, Elsie McDowell; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 27, 2019
