Frank R. "Dickie" Baker Jr., 53, of Latrobe, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Dec. 15, 1965, in Ligionier, a son of Alice Bjorkland Baker, of Latrobe, and the late Frank R. Baker. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald L. Baker. Along with his mother, he is survived by his children, Rachel Baker (Robby Piper), of Greensburg, Meredith Baker (Randy), of Cranberry, Frank R. Baker III and Thomas Baker (Quiana), of Greensburg; two brothers, Charles L. "Butch" Baker (Klara) and John P. Baker (Nicole), all of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Ilana and Ariella; a special aunt, Elsie McDowell; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 27, 2019