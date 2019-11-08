|
|
Frank R. Dvoravic, 97, of Trafford, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in his home. Frank was born May 23, 1922, in Trafford, the son of the late Frank R. and Anna (Benich) Dvoravic Sr. Frank graduated from Trafford High School in 1940. He was a parishioner of St. Regis Roman Catholic Church his entire life and sang in the choir for many years. He was a graduate of Westinghouse Tech Night School and worked as an electrical tester for 43 years, retiring in 1984. As a combat infantryman in Europe during World War II with the 26th Infantry Division, he was awarded numerous medals, including the Combat Infantryman's Badge and Bronze Star Medal. He was also a musician and entertained many groups. He was accomplished at the piano, organ, guitar, banjo and harmonica. He was a member of the Trafford Senior Citizens, CFU Lodge No. 541, the Knights of Columbus and the Trafford American Legion Post No. 331. He also started writing short stories on his computer at the age of 95. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving and beautiful wife, Catherine M. (Vukson) Dvoravic, in 2010. She was his shining star. Also four sisters and two brothers. Frank is survived by his stepdaughters, Carol Malack Lau (James) and Sharon Malack Rocini (Anthony); his stepgrandchildren, Joseph Lau, Jason Lau (Patricia), Lauren Pearson (Joshua) and Christopher Rocini (Amy); his stepgreat-grandchildren, Elena and Cecilia Lau, Maxwell Lau, Sophia, Gianna and Anthony Pearson and Olivia and Sebastian Rocini; his sister, Rose Marie Schneider; his dear friend, Jane Brosis; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Allegheny Health Care Home Hospice for care and encouragement. Also his wonderful caregiver, Raeleen Brown, who made his last months comfortable and happy.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday (today) in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church, with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in Saints Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Frank's name to St. Regis Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 8, 2019