Frank R. Mangery Sr., 64, of Export, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born Feb. 12, 1956, in Greensburg, a son of the late Franklin and Nancy (Miller) Mangery. Frank was a successful entrepreneur, having been the owner of seven businesses. He was a proud 32nd degree member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Plum Creek-Monroeville Lodge 799, Valley of Pittsburgh AASR, Syria Shrine and Court 2 Royal Order of Jesters. He was also a member of MIRA FIBA Club Superclub. Frank will be sadly missed by his beloved family and is survived by his wife, Carol Baker Mangery; sons, Frank Jr. (Diana), Matt (Marcy), Daine (Siix), and Lukas (Miranda); stepson, Adam (Cindy); siblings, Michael, Mardi, Mary and Dante; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Frank was the very proud grandfather of Miles and Steele, both of whom will especially miss him. A celebration of Frank's life will be announced at a later date. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Frank's memory may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Please write "Frank Mangery" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2020.