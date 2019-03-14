Home

POWERED BY

Services
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Levandosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank S. Levandosky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank S. Levandosky Obituary
Frank S. Levandosky, 95, of New Alexandria, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. He was born in Duquesne, son of the late Frank S. and Emily (Matus) Levandosky. Prior to retirement, Frank was a truck driver for Pevarnik Brothers and many other companies. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church of New Alexandria and served as an usher and a greeter well into his 90s, and he was a member of the Salem Township Ukrainian Club. Frank was an avid gardener. He loved camping, hunting, the outdoors, cars and going for long drives. Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Polinsky) Levandosky; and one sister, Florence Noel. Frank is survived by his three children, Regina L. "Gina" Talarico and husband, John, of North Huntingdon, Frank E. Levandosky and wife, Cathy, of New Alexandria, and Sandy Levandosky and husband, Stephen Green, of Fayette City; four grandchildren, Kimberly Swift and husband, Kevin, Brooke Mordaunt and husband, Christopher, Amie Thompson and husband, Joe and Joseph Talarico; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Harrison Mordaunt; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria. www.newhousefuneralhome.com. Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, in St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, with the Rev. Monsignor Larry J. Kulick J.C.L. as celebrant. Burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now