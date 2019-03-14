Frank S. Levandosky, 95, of New Alexandria, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. He was born in Duquesne, son of the late Frank S. and Emily (Matus) Levandosky. Prior to retirement, Frank was a truck driver for Pevarnik Brothers and many other companies. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church of New Alexandria and served as an usher and a greeter well into his 90s, and he was a member of the Salem Township Ukrainian Club. Frank was an avid gardener. He loved camping, hunting, the outdoors, cars and going for long drives. Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Polinsky) Levandosky; and one sister, Florence Noel. Frank is survived by his three children, Regina L. "Gina" Talarico and husband, John, of North Huntingdon, Frank E. Levandosky and wife, Cathy, of New Alexandria, and Sandy Levandosky and husband, Stephen Green, of Fayette City; four grandchildren, Kimberly Swift and husband, Kevin, Brooke Mordaunt and husband, Christopher, Amie Thompson and husband, Joe and Joseph Talarico; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Harrison Mordaunt; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria. Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, in St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, with the Rev. Monsignor Larry J. Kulick J.C.L. as celebrant. Burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019