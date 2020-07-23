1/1
Frank S. Salego III
1929 - 2020
Frank S. Salego III, 90, of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Nov. 27, 1929, in Braeburn, the son of the late Frank and Mary Salego. He served as a medic in the Korean War and was a life member of the VFW. He attended Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anna Mae (Unglo) Salego; and his children, Rosemary (Jim) Lombardi, daughter-in-law, Carol Salego, Pollyanna (Craig) Slagle, Jackie (Terry) Miller, Angelica (Richard) Schwartz, Andrew (Denise) Salego, Jonathan Salego, Alex (Lisa) Salego, Georgi (Jim) Snyder, Nicole (Tom) Johnston, Justine (Ed) Carlson, Damon (Karen) Salego and Bella (Alan) Bordonaro. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Pauline McGivern and Patty Salego; 36 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three more great-grandchildren on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Jack and Rose Unglo; one son, Christopher Salego; one great-grandson, Gabriel Roberts; and siblings, Raymond (Beverly) Salego, Jack (Eva) Salego, Louise (Bud) McIntyre, Francis (Ronald) Tack, George Salego and Michael Salego. A memorial Mass and burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul, owner/supervisor. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.

July 23, 2020
Though you're grieving, I hope you find a smile in the many warm memories of your dad. Prayers for Peace and Solace to you and your family.
Lisa (Lizzi) Akscyn
July 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family. I always loved and thought highly of Frank mainly by his warmth and hospitality. Praying for Maam in this time of loss, in Jesus name.
Jacob Podolsky
July 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the whole family... what a legacy he left behind.. a beautiful family
Janet Hensel
Family
July 23, 2020
You Will be missed by so many. Loved by all. So many that are gone were waiting for you with open arms. Go rest high on that mountain Uncle Frank.
Sherri Tack
Family
July 23, 2020
Prayers and love to a wonderful man
Cindy
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Best Father In Law ever..
Carol A Salego
Father
