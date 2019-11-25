|
Frank Stoner Jr., 95, of Scottdale, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 3, 1924, in East Huntingdon Township and was a son of the late Frank Null Stoner and Jessie May Tedrow Stoner. He graduated in 1942 from East Huntingdon Township High School, where he was active in the FFA, 4-H Club, Boy Scouts, band and basketball. Frank received his B.S. degree in agricultural education from Penn State University and his M.Ed. in educational communications from the University of Pittsburgh. While at Penn State, he lettered on the freshman baseball team, participated in the independent intramural sports program and was active in student government. After participating in ROTC at Penn State, Frank served as an aviation ordnance man and bow gunner on a PBM in the Navy Air Corps during World War II. He was the recipient of a letter of commendation from the commanding officer of the Jacksonville, Fla., Naval Air Station. Following his Navy service, Frank taught vocational agriculture in the Rostraver Township School District and later in the Elizabeth Forward School District. While at Elizabeth, he also taught general science, earth and space science, and held an administrative position as director of media services. The Pennsylvania Public Relations Association recognized him for his work as producer, editor and publisher of the Elizabeth Forward Newsletter. Also, he coached the Elizabeth Forward golf team that produced three USGA professionals. For 18 years, Mr. Stoner was a member of the boards of education of the Scottdale Joint School System and the Southmoreland School District, serving as president of these boards for 10 years. He was a member of the Westmoreland County Intermediate Unit Board, past member of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, and a member and president of the Southwest Regional Tax Bureau. Frank was an active member of the Scottdale Rotary Club and a past member of the Scottdale Parks and Recreation Commission and Scottdale Community Civic and Industrial Association. During his 50-plus years of membership of the Pleasant Valley Country Club, he served as chairman on most of the club committees and was also a seven-time past president. Masonic affiliations include the Marion Lodge No. 562 Free and Accepted Masons of Scottdale, Syria Temple AAONMS of Pittsburgh and Caravan No. 9 of Uniontown. In 1949, Frank joined Christ United Methodist Church in Scottdale. His service at the Scottdale church included the audit committee, the Council on Ministries, the administrative board, food service committee, men's chorus and men's dart ball team. He also served as chairman of the finance committee, co-chair of the staff/parish committee, and was a past president of the United Methodist Men. Mr. Stoner was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Null Stoner and Jessie May Tedrow Stoner; by his loving wife of 56 years, Geraldine Weaver Stoner; by sisters Jane Stoner Jackson and Betty Stoner Griffin; and brothers Robert T. Stoner, John L. Stoner and E. Richard Stoner. He is survived by one sister, Mrs. David (Virginia) Hill, of Bedford, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.
A remembrance gathering and memorial service to honor Frank's life is being planned for the spring of 2020 and will be announced. Arrangements for Mr. Stoner are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Attention: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; Three Rivers Hospice, 2500 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146; or a . Online condolences are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019