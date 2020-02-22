|
Frank T. Batch, 93, of Battle Creek, Mich., husband and father of two children, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Frank was born Jan. 30, 1927, in Hart Town, a small town in Pennsylvania, to Charles and Martha (Swick) Batch, both immigrants from the Ukraine who became American citizens. On June 2, 1947, he married Mary Elizabeth Massera. They raised a son, John, and a daughter, Dorita. Frank and Mary were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Although Frank was not a dancer, he loved music; he loved playing the harmonica and enjoyed listening to polka, big band and country music. He cherished his large collection of baseball caps, was a loyal fan of The Price is Right, enjoyed anything outdoors, but especially he enjoyed working around his home in Battle Creek, Mich. Frank served in the Army, a World War II veteran. He and his wife moved to Michigan in 1948, where he accepted a job managing a restaurant/bar. He worked hard and made many good friends during those 17 years. He went to school at Grier Technology in Chicago and learned to operate heavy equipment. Afterwards, he taught underprivileged kids at Job Corps--this was Frank's "dream job." He loved to teach, not just how to run heavy equipment, but also life experience. He worked at Job Corps for five years. Frank, a member of the UAW, retired from General Motors with 25 years of service. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Charles; his mother, Martha; by his wife of 69 years, Mary; by his sisters, Mary, Katy and Annie; and by his brothers, Mike, Pete and John. He is survived by his brother, Harry, and his children, John (Marcia) Batch and Dorita (John) Pishko. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the RICHARD A. HENRY FUNERAL HOME, with a rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment with full military honors will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorials in Frank's honor may be made to , an organization Frank and Mary both respected. www.henryfuneralhome.org.