Frank W. "Mickey" Gallagher, 88, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 23, 1931, in Mona, W.Va., a son of the late Clyde L. and Eva G. (Maxwell) Gallagher. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for the Western Westmoreland Municipal Authority, in Larimer, and at one time employed for Thorofare Warehouse, in Murrysville. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tricia Giordano; son-in-law, William Nixon; and a brother, Neil Gallagher. Surviving are his wife of nearly 70 years, Patricia (Howell) Gallagher; children, Michael Gallagher and his wife, Margie, of Hempfield Township, Peggy Lynn Nixon, of North Huntingdon, Carolyn Brigode and her husband, John, of Jeannette, and Cathryn Ott and her husband, Joseph, of Saltsburg; seven grandchildren, Erin (Eric) Leydig, Christine (Darrin) Naples, Jackie (Rich) Butler, Melissa (Justin) Johnson, Joseph (Mary Ann) Ott III and Stephen (Lisa) Giordino; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; and a brother, Gene Patrick Gallagher, of West Virginia. There will be no visitation or services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
