Frank W. Lovrich Obituary
Frank W. Lovrich, 92, formerly of Jeannette, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at home with his entire family, in Reno, Nev. He was born Dec. 30, 1926, in Norvelt, a son of the late James and Mary (Santel) Lovrich. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John P. Lovrich, also of Norvelt. Prior to retirement, he worked as a sales rep for Duraloy Blaw-Knox in Scottdale. Frank served in World War II in the Army and was stationed in Morocco and Belgium. Upon returning home after the war, he graduated from Duff's Business Institute. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, as well as the Holy Name Society. He was one of the original founders of Saint Vincent De Paul in Jeannette and was devoted to his work there. He also was the accountant for Latrobe Moving and Storage for many years. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosemary (Dunn) Lovrich; three children, Sharon Berman, of Reno, Nev., Joseph Lovrich, of Bel Air, Md., and Maryann Gruszczenski, of Eagle Point, Ore.; and his four grandchildren include David and Brice Berman, Lacey Lovrich and Liam Gruszczenski.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, with Father Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery . All are welcome to attend a luncheon reception at the Lovrich family home at 1121 Thompson St.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Catholic Relief Services. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
