|
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Frankie and Hendrix Connor

Frankie and Hendrix Connor Obituary
Frankie Rae Connor and Hendrix Jacob Connor, infant daughter and son of Kayla Rae Durick and Skylar Jacob Connor, passed away peacefully in the arms of their loving parents Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Though they were here for such a brief time, their memory will stay with us forever. They were preceded in death by their paternal grandfather, James Jason Clawson. In addition to their parents, they are survived by their big sister, Chloe Connor; their maternal grandparents, Troy Durick, of Latrobe, and Marquel and Dave Bryga, of Norvelt; paternal grandparents, Ron and Roxann Johnston, of Derry; maternal great-grandparents, Charlene Durick, of St. Augusta, Minn., Patricia and Donald McCracken, of Greensburg, Nancy and Louis Lazzaro, of Greensburg, and Richard and Sally Bryga, of Mt. Pleasant; paternal great-grandparents, Vick and Sandy Connor, of New Derry, Sam and Judy Demi, of Lloydsville, Darrell and Wanita Johnston, of Derry, and Howard Clawson, of New Derry; aunt and uncles, Courtney and Garrett Masters and Trent Johnston; and big cousin, Phoenix Masters.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, Mt. Plesant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2019
